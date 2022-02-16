Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.49% of Murphy USA worth $63,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

