My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,574. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 10,467.03% and a negative return on equity of 235.16%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that My Size will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

