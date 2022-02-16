MyBit (MYB) 1-Day Volume Tops $201.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, MyBit has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $61,816.21 and approximately $201.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00105680 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

