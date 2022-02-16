N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
NYSE NABL opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. N-able has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
N-able Company Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
