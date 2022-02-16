NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) vs. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Financial Review

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.39%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.55%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71% NanoString Technologies -78.48% -45.31% -21.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -2.72 NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 14.47 -$110.08 million ($2.44) -15.24

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

