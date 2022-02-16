Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Raised by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Natera accounts for about 5.7% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 553,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 3,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,628. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.