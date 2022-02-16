Natixis Grows Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Natixis increased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Infinera were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.
Infinera Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.