Natixis Invests $282,000 in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Natixis acquired a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

