Natixis Invests $366,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,496 shares of company stock valued at $853,115 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

