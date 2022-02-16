Natixis Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 526,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,236,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

