Natixis Sells 3,930 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cognex were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

