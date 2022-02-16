Natixis Takes $404,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Natixis bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $236,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $245,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

