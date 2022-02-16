Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,221 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of Natus Medical worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

