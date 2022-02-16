Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NAVB stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

