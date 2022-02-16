Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NAVI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Navient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Navient by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

