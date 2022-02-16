Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 115,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,769. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

