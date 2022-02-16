Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

