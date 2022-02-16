NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NTES traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. 1,742,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NetEase by 43.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 113.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

