NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Increased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

