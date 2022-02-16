Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 3,575 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

