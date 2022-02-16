Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $440.58 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $440.58 million and $6.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,381,845 coins and its circulating supply is 446,381,251 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

