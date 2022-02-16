New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.63 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

