Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 123,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,966. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

