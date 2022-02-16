Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 123,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,966. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Newrange Gold
