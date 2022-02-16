NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.41

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13.
About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
