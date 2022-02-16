NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.41

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $1.0322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.