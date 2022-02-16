Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.6 days.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.