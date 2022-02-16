Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.