Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NOMD stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 558.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 576.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 93,706 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

