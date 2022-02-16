NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

BYD opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

