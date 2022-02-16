NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

