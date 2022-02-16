NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,706 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

