NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

