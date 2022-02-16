NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 108,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

