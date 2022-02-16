NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

TRV opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

