NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,583 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
