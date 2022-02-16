NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 81.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

