Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,209,810 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Get Nostra Terra Oil and Gas alerts:

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.