Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $87.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 19,211 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in Novavax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 94,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Novavax by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

