Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

