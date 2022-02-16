Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
