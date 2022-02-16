Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.