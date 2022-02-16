O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of OI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 531,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,948. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
