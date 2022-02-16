O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 531,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,948. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.