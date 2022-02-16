OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,736,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 8,978,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Shares of OCANF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 149,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

