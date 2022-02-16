Offerpad (OPAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Offerpad to post earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.34. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at about $434,000.

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

