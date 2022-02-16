Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.98. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 2,781 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
