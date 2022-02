Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.98. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 2,781 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

