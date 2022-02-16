ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Get ON alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26. ON has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.