Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
