Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

