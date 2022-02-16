Oppenheimer Weighs in on CVS Health Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

