Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,292,875 shares of company stock worth $27,191,419. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

