PAR Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,877% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

NYSE PAR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

