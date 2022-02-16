PAR Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,877% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.
NYSE PAR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.88.
PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
