Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $51.89 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $51.89 million and $11.90 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $16.68 or 0.00038225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,142 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

