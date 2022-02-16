Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.
Shares of PCYG stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 184,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,906. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
A number of analysts have commented on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.