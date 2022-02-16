Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Shares of PCYG stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 184,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,906. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

A number of analysts have commented on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

